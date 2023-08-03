Maude Apatow pours her heart out in tribute for 'Euphoria' co-star Angus Cloud

Maude Apatow remembered Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud after he left everyone devastated with his untimely death.

The Assassination Nation actor said she can't "capture" how amazing of a person he was while expressing how broken hearted she is after Cloud's death.

In her Instagram tribute, the actor dropped series of images featuring Cloud with a heartfelt note beside it, telling the late star that she will love him “forever.”



“Angus was the funniest person ever,” Apatow wrote. “I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we’d have the best day, laughing so hard.”

“He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can’t really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken,” she added.

“Angus, getting to know and work with you was one of the greatest joys and blessings of my life. I will love you forever.”



On July 31, the family of the young star disclosed his death, revealing Cloud “intensely struggled” after losing his father Conor Hickey a couple of months ago.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” his family penned in the official statement.