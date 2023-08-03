BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo Hyun are in early stages of their romance

Lead vocalist of the popular Korean all-girls music group BLACKPINK, Jisoo is dating actor Ahn Bo Hyun, per a report on Soompi, Dispatch first broke the news.

The news was confirmed by their respective agencies on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023.

YG Entertainment, the agency that represent the singer, 28, whose full name is Kim Jisoo, confirmed to a Korean media outlet in the following statement.

“[Jisoo and Ahn] are in a stage where they are getting to know each other slowly with good feelings. We would appreciate if you could watch the couple with a warm gaze,” the agency said in the statement.

Ahn Bo Hyun’s agency FN Entertainment likewise said, “They are getting to know each other.”

Recently, Hyun was spotted entering and leaving the singer’s apartment in Yongsan. The news had picked up since Jisoo is rarely visiting Korea due to her work engagements, via Koreaboo.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, this is the first time the agency has confirmed a dating rumour about the member of the group.

The outlet further stated that the actor is seven years older than Jisoo. He made his debut in the industry as a model in 2007 and has pursued a career in acting. His notable roles include Descendants of The Sun (2016), Itaewon Class (2020), Yumi’s Cells (2021, 2022) and Military Prosecutor Doberman (2022).

Meanwhile, Jisoo was the third member to join BLACKPINK and is the eldest of the group. She’s the lead vocalist and is considered an expert harmoniser.