Aditya Roy Kapur unveils 'brothers weren’t involved' in getting him into movies

Aditya Roy Kapur is winning hearts with his latest performance in 'The Night Manager'

Aditya Roy Kapur has unveiled that his brothers were not involved in helping him get into films.

Aditya being a brother to a famous Indian director, Siddharth Roy Kapur, might also have been a target to the nepotism debate. Therefore, he has openly spoke up about at Filmfare and revealed that his brother did not help him in the development of his career.

The Night Manger actor said: “I think people know that I have kind of made my way into the industry. I started with supporting roles in films my brothers weren’t involved with.”



Aditya says that his career progress has been public as people witnessed it developing slowly by the time, reports News 18.

“My journey has been a public one. People saw my career develop slowly. By the time I did my first leading role, I had already done three supporting parts. So I think that journey is clear for people to see."

The 37-year-old actor, who made his debut in 2009 with London Dreams, got a little recognition with Aashiqui 2 in 2013. But he has now rose to fame after the release of latest Disney+Hotstar show The Night Manager.

Aditya Roy Kapur is now all set to star in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino next with Sara Ali Khan.