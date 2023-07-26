Rita Ora shares insight into her romantic relation with husband Taika Waititi

Rita Ora has recently shared insight into her romantic relation with her husband Taika Waititi.



Speaking to Tatler for September cover girl issue, the singer said, “We became really good friends for about four years and then decided to get married.”

Reflecting on her relationship, Ora, who married the producer in August 2022, stated, “I had never had a straight friendship with someone first before ending up with them.”

“I honestly think it was the best way to get to know someone,” continued the 32-year-old.

Ora disclosed that she hired Waititi to film her TikToks after fans spotted when he is behind the camera.

The Hot Ones hit-maker added, “The fans comment, ‘I bet Taika's filming that – good angle, Taika, good job,’ ‘He is the expert!’”

Elsewhere in the interview, the songstress, who looked stunning for magazine cover shoot, talked about her close pal Kate Moss.

Ora addressed, “She is one of the smartest, most business-savvy women I've met. For someone to have longevity like her, you have to have that imprinted in your DNA. Maybe it's because she's from Croydon. We always figure it out, us Londoners.”

Meanwhile, the Thor director shared that the couple were initially introduced by Twilight alum Robert Pattinson.