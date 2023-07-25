Tori Kelly faints at dinner with friends in Los Angeles, condition critical

Tori Kelly won two Grammy Awards in 2019

Tori Kelly reportedly fainted at a dinner party with friends in Los Angeles.

The American singer complained about uneasiness while she was having dinner in downtown Los Angeles with her friends on Sunday night. As per the reports of TMz, Tori's heartbeat quickened which resulted in her fainting.

The 30-year-old singer's friends shifted her immediately to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre. The doctors, after examining her condition, found blood clots in her legs and lungs.

The Nobody Love singer's health condition is reportedly critical at the moment, as she has been in and out of consciousness.

People Magazine tried reaching out to the 30-year-old celebrities' representatives for confirmation, but they have not really shown any willingness to comment on the matter as of now.

Tori rose to fame by appearing on American Idol in 2010. She made herself a vital part of the music industry by dropping different acoustic covers on her personal YouTube channel. She dropped her debut album, Unbreakable Smile, in 2015. Later in 2019, she was honoured with two Grammy Awards.

At present, Tori Kelly recently released her new single Missin u after a gap of nearly three years.