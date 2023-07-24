Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg stun in stylish outfits at an unforgettable evening gala

Paul Wesley, the renowned actor from Vampire Diaries, had a romantic date night at the Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala in Beverly Hills.

He looked stylish and dapper in a dark suit and white shirt, opting not to wear a tie.

Natalie wore a long-sleeved black mini-dress and paired it with strappy white sandals. She carried a tiny white handbag to had to her look.

The pair posed for photos, with Natalie wrapping her arm around Paul at the Evening Benefit Gala.

According to Dailymail, Natalie and Vampire Diaries alum Paul were spotted together in NYC last month.

The couple reportedly got together in November 2022, two months before Paul and his ex-wife Ines announced their split.

Paul and Ines married in 2019 and stayed together for 3 years before announcing their split in 2022.

A rep of the couple announced their split while asking for privacy.

He said, "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time."

Paul's ex-wife, Ines, reportedly started dating the 59-year-old actor Brad Pitt.

A source told the publication that Brad and Ines met through a mutual friend and have been dating for a few months.

They added that Bradd is really into Ines and enjoys spending time with her.