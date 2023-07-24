Mattel CEO gushes over Greta Gerwig for creating 'iconic cultural moment' with 'Barbie'

File Footage

Greta Gerwig received praises for her work in Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as leads, from the CEO of Mattel, Ynon Kreiz, who hailed her for creating an “iconic cultural moment.”

In an interview with CNBC, Kreiz showered praises on Gerwig for making a film which aims to "transcend generations and appeal to audiences of all ages."

"This was not about making a movie, this was about creating an iconic cultural moment," Kreiz said. "We wanted to do something different, something unique, something that would stand out, and we are very excited for this creation of Greta Gerwig, who is one of the most prolific creators of our generation, and her interpretation, modern-day interpretation, of the Barbie brand."

The CEO of the company went on to hail the Little Women director for making a movie that not only connects with the viewers but is also "relevant to everyone."

Dishing on their own brand, Kreiz said it aims to "transcend generations and appeal to audiences of all ages" while attracting work and empowering creative talent, adding, "And when you do that well, magic happens.”

Barbie is already making waves after it was released in theaters on July 21, 2023 with mostly possible reviews for Gerwig from top notch media publications.

Manohla Dargis, chief film critic for The New York Times, praised the film, writing, “the Mattel brand looms large here, but Gerwig, whose directorial command is so fluent she seems born to filmmaking, is announcing that she’s in control.”

The director's “take on the ultra-popular toy line (is) so darn smart,” penned Variety’s chief film critic Peter Debruge.