Baby monkey flees from court premises in Karachi

A baby monkey fled from the city court in Karachi Thursday after it was brought along with 13 other monkeys to the site by the Sindh Wildlife Department.

According to department officials, 14 newborn monkeys were recovered at the M-9 motorway during the search of a passenger bus arriving in the port city from Charsadda in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The 14 monkeys were illegally caught from the forests in Charsadda.



The two suspects, who brought the monkeys along on the bus, were arrested and booked for violation of the provincial wildlife laws. They were presented with the recovered monkeys at the district and sessions court.

The court has fined the suspects Rs100,000 and ordered them to hand over the monkey babies to the zoo.

These monkeys, as told by the department officials, were kept in wooden mango crates. One monkey, however, managed to come out of the small box as some wood was pulled out of it to allow fresh air for ventilation.

The baby monkey, the wildlife department said, was very small and sat on a tree. They added that it was difficult to get hold of him as he was too small and, therefore, too fast to be easily grabbed.

The department said its team will resume its rescue operation today (Friday) to catch the baby monkey at the city court.

Meanwhile, in Punjab's Chunian Tehsil, monkeys escaped from the Changa Manga National Park. One was caught after 33 hours, while a search operation continued for the other.

The fled monkey continued to jump on the roofs of houses and even climbed on the tower of a mobile phone company.

— Thumbnail image by Unsplash