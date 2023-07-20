Selena Gomez fans in awe of sibling bond she shares with little sister

Selena Gomez fans have recently reacted to the sibling bond the singer shared with her little sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey on social media.



On July 20, the Calm Down hit-maker took to Instagram and posted a mirror selfie of her and 10-year-old Gracie, posing for the camera.

In the photo, Selena and Gracie could be seen spending good time with each other inside the building’s elevator while the latter also pulled a dramatic pout for the selfie.

The singer and actress wrote in the caption, “I love my little me – she’s cooler than I’ll ever be.”

Within no time, the post has garnered over 1 million likes while fans could not help but gush over the special bond between the sisters in the comments section with one said, “You’re so gorgeous Selena I love you, shine on girl.”



“This why I love Selena because she didn’t let Hollywood change her beautiful personality,” another added.

A third user remarked, “She’s growing up so elegantly just like you!!”

This is not the first time that Selena shared glimpse of her bond with Gracie. A week ago, she posted a mirror selfie on photo-sharing app, saying she missed her “sissy” as well as the fun they had in “New York”.

Meanwhile, Selena will appear in season three of Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, which will release on August 8.