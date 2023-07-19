Post Malone’s sweet gesture to special fan will melt your heart

Post Malone meets fan who had brain hemorrhage after New York show

At a recent concert, Post Malone brought joy to a devoted fan by meeting him and ensuring that he had an exceptional experience. The fan, Garrett Belanger, had experienced a sudden brain hemorrhage in May 2022 that left him unable to communicate and with limited control over his physical movements.

Following his performance at the Darien Lake Performing Arts Center near Buffalo, New York on July 17, the Sunflower rapper encountered Garrett and his sister Taylor Belanger shared heartwarming footage of the encounter on TikTok.



"How are you dude? Hanging out?" the musician asks Garrett, beforeturning to his family, "Did y'all have fun?"

“G finally met the man himself! Post was an absolute dream, so kind and so genuine. One of the [best] nights of our lives- G is still smiling!" Taylor wrote in the caption of her video.

In the second clip from the meeting, she told followers that Malone "even wore the Garrett's Army shirt we made for him. The most special. Night ever."

Garrette grabbed Malone’s attention last year whenTaylor posted a video on TikTok saying, "When I tell you he's your biggest fan, I'm not kidding. He knows every word to every song on every album."

The 28-year-old rapper also posted a clip on TikTok as he responded to Taylor’s video, thanking Garrett. "Thank you for the support. Keep kickin' ass, dude I can't wait to meet you man, whenever you're ready to rock and roll, I'm ready," Malone said in his message to the devoted fan.