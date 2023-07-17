Michael Cera loved going to 'Barbie' sets, 'I would stand there and marvel'

Michael Cera, renowned for his performances in popular movies such as "Superbad" and "Juno," has recently assumed the character of Allan in the much-awaited Barbie film, which brings back the forgotten and unremarkable character from the past.

In an interview with The Guardian, Cera disclosed that he acquired an Allan doll from eBay to serve as a muse during the filming process.

He expressed his excitement for being a part of the project, particularly for the opportunity to work with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and director Gerwig.

Despite its commercial appeal, Cera noted that Barbie also incorporates some arthouse sensibilities, with Gerwig's imprint evident throughout the film. Speaking about the Barbieland sets he said:



“I would stand there and marvel, and never got tired of looking around and finding new little details. It was one of the most stunning things I’ve ever seen.”

Besides the Barbie movie, Cera recently starred in the first episode of the new Black Mirror anthology series, which revolves around the idea of the multiverse.