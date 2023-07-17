Bebe Rexha’s boyfriend accuses singer of ‘weaponizing’ weight gain to breakup

Bebe Rexha was accused by her boyfriend Keyan Safyari for making his alleged comments on her weight gain that offended the singer.

On Sunday, July 16, 2023, the I’m Good (Blue) singer, 33, shared a screenshot of a text message she received from Safyari. However, after a few hours, the Grammy nominee, 33, deleted the IG Story.

“Hey. I never said that you weren’t beautiful and I never said I didn’t love you. In fact I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you,” the now-deleted lengthy text began. “But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was…that was the conversation we were having and you asked.”

The filmmaker, who had been with the musician since 2020, had allegedly pointed out to Rexha that she had gained “35 pounds.”

The text came nearly a month after she talked about having body-image issues, and how people had been attacking her online for her weight gain.

In the caption to her IG video she wrote that it “does suck and bother me when I read some comments” about the matter. Although, she added that she had “been learning not to judge myself and accept myself while also trying to make healthier decisions in my life.”

In the text, Safyari claimed that he was merely being honest and accused his girlfriend of “trying to find reasons to break up” because she was “unhappy.”

“Don’t use something like that to weaponize your anger or anxiety or any insecurity you may have,” the text continued. “You know I have always found you to be beautiful and loved you no matter what.”

Previously, the Meant to Be singer had expressed love for her first public romance since 2015.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2020, she shared, “I have a very wonderful man in my life right now and he’s so amazing. I’m very grateful for him and I’m just enjoying my life and seeing where it goes.”

She also added that her family “loves” Safyari.

Now, it is uncertain if the couple is still together or have called it quits after five years.