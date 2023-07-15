Chris Evans’ brother blasts fans who attack Chris’ girlfriends

After Chris Evans shot up in fame due to being cast as Captain America in the MCU, he dated Jenny Slate

Chris Evans’ brother Scott Evans defended his 42-year-old brother and his relationship with 26-year-old Alba Baptista. Although the couple have been together for more than two years, they have been extremely private about their romance.

They confirmed their romance officially when Chris posted a clip of some of their sweet moments together on Instagram. Now, several months later, Scott has sat down to discuss the impact of fan reactions and media on his brother's relationships.

He appeared on The Viall Files podcast where he claimed that "it's tough" and that people can "ruin things pretty quickly." When Chris was still in the early years of his career, he had been linked publicly with stars like Kate Bosworth, Christina Ricci and Jessica Biel.

After he shot up in fame due to being cast as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he went on to date Big Mouth's Jenny Slate.

Scott explained that when a woman gets linked to Chris, she may think “Oh, I'm just dating a person, he's a guy” However, soon enough she becomes a victim of “article after article after article after post after tag after tag.”

He added that “you can only take that for so long” which “makes relationships kind of hard for him, I think.”