Harry Styles confesses to ex Taylor Swift he still feels 'a spark' for her: Source

Harry Styles confessed to Taylor Swift he still feels 'a spark' for her

Harry Styles reportedly still has a thing for ex Taylor Swift as an insider revealed that close friends of the duo believe they will get back together again.

The duo, who dated for almost a year back in 2012 and later became friends again, may reconcile their relationship now that both of them are single.

As reported by Life & Style, the Anti-Hero hitmaker and the As It Was singer have a spark for each other and now that they are more “mature” they may “settle down” this time incase anything happens.

“Taylor and Harry dated more than 10 years ago. She was 22 and he was 18 — they were both very immature back then,” the source explained of their fling.

“Yes, Harry broke her heart,” the insider said of Harry Styles, about whom Swift wrote about in breakup anthem We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, but unlike her other exes, they were able to let it go and “became friends again.”

The source said, while raising hopes of the singers’ fans, said, “The rumors are true — Taylor’s talking to Harry again and friends are buzzing that this could end with them getting back together.”

“One thing about Taylor is that she never gives up on love,” the source noted. The singer “knows timing is everything.”

Taylor Swift broke up with her beau of six years, Joe Alwyn in February and later sparked romance rumours with Matty Healy only to call it quits after a month-long romance.

The insider alleged that she has “learnt” her lesson and would never let her private life become to public again which she did with The 1975 front man.

As for Harry Styles, he parted ways with Olivia Wilde after dating her for almost two years, sharing this, the insider noted that Swift can see how “mature” Styles has become and she respects and admires that.”

“Harry confessed he still felt a spark — he’s never stopped loving her” that “changed everything for Taylor,” the source said, adding that the duo is constantly in contact.

“They’re constantly sending sweet texts and calling each other long distance. They swap tour stories,” the insider said, adding, “and are making plans to meet up.”

Before concluding, the insider alleged that the friends have made a pact to “take things slow and keep them a secret,” before alluding that Swift and Styles may “settle down" this time.