Shaun White reveals how Nina Dobrev helped him with his upcoming docuseries

Shaun White has recently revealed how his girlfriend Nina Dobrev helped him navigating the industry of filmmaking for his upcoming docuseries titled Shaun White: The Last Run.



Speaking to OK! magazine, White said, “She's the best. She was over my shoulder a lot of it. It was only supposed to be three episodes, and I said, ‘Would you mind taking a look at this? You know this world’. After we watched the first episode, I was kind of having a heart attack because it's like I am born and I retire.”

The Olympian continued, “There was so much happening in episode one that I was like, ‘What's happening here?’ I was having a panic attack but had to remember it's the first draft.”

He remembered how the Vampire Diaries star calmed him, stating, “We ended up calling the team and saying, ‘This doesn't feel like it is going to fit into all three episodes.’”

“We pushed really hard for that, and she helped me navigate the industry of filmmaking and helped me describe what I needed,” explained the 36-year-old

White added, “We ended up pushing for a fourth episode and got it, which was really exciting. That is a really big deal when that happens. She's been super supportive through the whole thing.”

“She's always been my biggest advocate and in my corner. She's amazing,” he remarked.