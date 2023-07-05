Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘trading in damning accusations’: ‘The devil’s bargain’

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle constantly ‘trade in damning accusations’.
These claims and admissions have been issued by author Sarah Laing, in her piece for the Toronto Star.
She started everything off by saying, “Meghan and Harry haven’t made it easy to cheer for them.”
Especially since “They have made their flagship product unflattering revelations about the royal family.”
Ms Laing feels “They say they’re just taking ownership of their story, correcting the record, shining light into dark corners.”
When in reality, all that the duo is doing is “Trading in damning accusations and bombshell revelations was always a devil’s bargain, however righteous their justification.”
These claims and accusations have come to light just shortly after the couple's longstanding contract with Spotify was revoked, leading to a slew of public backlash.
