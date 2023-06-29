Govt sacks NCHD chairman Col (retd) Amirullah Marwat

Chairman NCHD Col (r) Amirullah Marwat (left) presents President Dr Arif Alvi a report at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad. Twitter/@PresOfPakistan

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani has approved the government's summary to remove National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Chairman Colonel (retd) Amirullah Marwat from his post, it emerged Thursday.

The government had previously sent summaries twice to have him removed, but President Arif Alvi did not follow through on the advice.

However, in President Alvi's absence from the country, the interim president has approved the government's summary to remove Col (retd) Marwat.

The former chairman, appointed in 2019 for a five-year term, was a member of the National Assembly after winning the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) ticket elections.

In the summary sent to the acting president, the government mentioned that the former NCHD chairman was using his office to serve his party's political purposes.

Furthermore, the summary contended that the Col (retd) also posted derogatory content against state institutions on social media.