'Vanderpump Rules' makers set 'spinoff work' in motion

'Vanderpump Rules' spinoff would have some familiar faces

Bravo has greenlighted the development of a spinoff of Vanderpump Rules after the recent season registered impressive ratings on the charts.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, some original members of the reality show, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute, will make a comeback to the new series.



According to Deadline, "follow a group of tightknit friends, who are trading in their glamorous West Hollywood lives and swapping bottle service for baby bottles as they adapt to the next chapter of their fun-loving lifestyle in The Valley."

Notwithstanding, the universe of the reality show is expanded as the latest spinoff added to with already developed Taylor and Cartwright Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky series, where the duo went Cartwright's home in Kentucky for a vacation to spend time with Taylor family.

Earlier, Cartwright and Taylor are having a tough time not missing Vanderpump Rules, as they share their thoughts on episodes of the show on Peacock's Watch With Feature.



Speaking to Us Weekly amid her sponsors Cupshe's BeMe promotions, the VPR alum said, "We're definitely getting the itch 'cause it was fun to have the cameras over and have crew over. "

Cartwright continued, "Going through that whole lifestyle again was so fun. Like, when we did Watch What Happens Live [With Andy Cohen], I got a little teary backstage 'cause this was such a big part of my life for six years basically — and for Jax, like, nine. So, it just felt really good to do those things again."