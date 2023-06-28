Phoebe Waller-Bridge addresses her exit from Mr & Mrs Smith series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has recently addressed her exit from the Amazon series, Mr & Mrs Smith.



In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Phoebe revealed she parted ways from the show due to “creative differences”.

“I worked on that show for six months fully in heart and mind and really cared about it – still care about it,” said the 37-year-old.

Phoebe continued, “And I know it’s gonna be brilliant.”

“But sometimes it’s about knowing when to leave the party. You don’t want to get in the way of a vision, she stated.

Phoebe remarked that creative collaboration is “like a marriage”, however, “some marriages don’t work out”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Phoebe confessed to be called “creatively controlling” rather than a perfectionist.

“What I look for in something is that little bit of electricity, of danger or saying something, doing something that hasn’t been done before,” explained the Killing Eve actress.

The Fleabag star pointed out that if she doesn’t feel that, she can “plough and plough and plough and just won’t make it”.

Phoebe added, “Amazon Studios have been with me along this process where I’m like, ‘I’m getting there, but I want it to be amazing.”