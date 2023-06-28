Bohra community celebrates Eid ul Adha in Karachi

Members of the Dawoodi Bohra community in Karachi Wednesday celebrated Eid ul Adha with immense religious fervour.
Members of the community that reside in the city's Saddar area and its surrounding offered the Eid prayer at the Tahiri Masjid. After the prayer, the community headed off to perform the sacrificial of animals following the sunnah of Prophet Ibrahim.
Strict security arrangements by the provincial government were made for the community, while the roads leading to the grand mosque were closed to ensure their safety.
Meanwhile, the religious festivity is also being observed in different countries of the world, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, other Gulf countries, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.
During the festival, Muslims around the world slaughter animals — goats, sheep, bulls, cows, or camels — keeping a third part of the meat for themselves before giving a third to friends and relatives, and a third to charity.
Eid ul Adha, or Bakra Eid, commemorates the readiness of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his son — Prophet Ismail (AS) — to show obedience to Allah.
This Eid marks the end of Hajj, or pilgrimage to Mecca, which is one of the five pillars of Islam, and should be undertaken by every able-bodied Muslim who can afford to do so.
