Rajkumar Rao gears up to portray 'Bhagat Singh' in his next film

Rajkumar Rao is currently shooting for 'Stree 2' with Shraddha Kapoor

Rajkumar Rao has been reportedly preparing himself to portray Bhagat Singh in his forthcoming film.

According to some close sources, the untitled project is in the development phase as a team of writers have started researching on the life of the great leader.

“Rajkummar Rao is passionate about a project on Bhagat Singh and is very eager to play the revolutionary leader soon.”

“The project is in a very nascent stage of development now as a team of writers is busy researching on the episodes from Bhagat Singh’s life.”

Sources further stated that “Rajkummar himself is very involved in the script development process and is treating it as a pet project.”

The team working on the project wants to make something that has never been made before.

“The team wants to make content around Bhagat Singh unlike anything done before. Rather than going in the conventional film format, the team is also exploring the long-form format for the story.”

“It’s all in very early stages at the moment and the writing in itself will take another 6 to 8 months”, reports Pinkvilla.

