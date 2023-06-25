Kim Kardashian, sister Kourtney twin in pink for North's extravagant 10th birthday bash

The two sisters are seen twinning in chic and stunning outfits!
Kim Kardashian was spotted twinning with her older sister, Kourtney, as they were seen in matching pajamas in an Instagram throwback post uploaded on Friday from daughter North's 10th birthday bash.
The SKIMS founder, 42, who recently revealed to Hailey Bieber who her favorite sister was, flashed a small smile while draping her arm over the Poosh founder's shoulder.
The two appeared to be in good spirits despite going through a bitter fight in new episodes of Hulu's The Kardashian's that is currently airing its third season.
In the first snap uploaded into the latest carousel of images, the reality stars posed side-by-side wearing comfy, pink pajama sets while standing inside of a spacious room inside the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel.
Kim and Kourtney, who recently announced her pregnancy with husband Travis Barker, also donned the same pink socks to coincide with their night wear.
The Kardashians star also shares daughter Chicago, five, as well as sons Saint, seven, and Psalm, four, with her ex-husband and Heartless rapper.
The post comes shortly after the SKIMS founder revealed who her favourite sister was during an appearance on Hailey Bieber's Who's In My Bathroom segment on Wednesday.
Kim is sister to Kourtney, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, and also has a younger brother, Rob Kardashian. However, while talking to Bieber, she admitted that she was very close to Khloe Kardashian.
Adele asks her audience at the concert about the submersible incident
Kelly Clarkson recalled suggesting Taylor Swift that got her flak from Scooter Braun
He revealed that he has achieved all of his goals so now all he wants to do is continue to be a part of BTS
Jeon Hong Joon then sat down for an interview with news outlet Sports Chosun to discuss the issue
Experts believe Meghan Markle has effectively let go of the mask she was wearing and is now ‘very visible’
The rock band had the honour of taking the Saturday headline slot for the major festival