Kim Kardashian, sister Kourtney twin in pink for North's extravagant 10th birthday bash

The two sisters are seen twinning in chic and stunning outfits!

Kim Kardashian was spotted twinning with her older sister, Kourtney, as they were seen in matching pajamas in an Instagram throwback post uploaded on Friday from daughter North's 10th birthday bash.

The SKIMS founder, 42, who recently revealed to Hailey Bieber who her favorite sister was, flashed a small smile while draping her arm over the Poosh founder's shoulder.

The two appeared to be in good spirits despite going through a bitter fight in new episodes of Hulu's The Kardashian's that is currently airing its third season.

In the first snap uploaded into the latest carousel of images, the reality stars posed side-by-side wearing comfy, pink pajama sets while standing inside of a spacious room inside the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel.

Kim and Kourtney, who recently announced her pregnancy with husband Travis Barker, also donned the same pink socks to coincide with their night wear.

The Kardashians star also shares daughter Chicago, five, as well as sons Saint, seven, and Psalm, four, with her ex-husband and Heartless rapper.

The post comes shortly after the SKIMS founder revealed who her favourite sister was during an appearance on Hailey Bieber's Who's In My Bathroom segment on Wednesday.

Kim is sister to Kourtney, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, and also has a younger brother, Rob Kardashian. However, while talking to Bieber, she admitted that she was very close to Khloe Kardashian.



