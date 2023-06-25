Jeremy Renner's 'death hoax' trends on Twitter, fans go wild

Jeremy Renner's fake death news was leaked in an article shared by the Guardian: Reports

Jeremy Renner's death hoax has created a storm on Twitter.

An article shared a fake news stating that Jeremy, 52, passed away after having a fatal accident on an escalator.

"Jeremy Renner, actor, passes away at age 52 from freak escalator accident. Avengers star was left in a critical condition and died peacefully in San Jose hospital”, read the fake news.

After the spread of the death hoax, many fans and Twitter users came forward to share their reactions. Many of them, who got misled by the news, wrote ‘RIP’ making the actor trend on Twitter.

However, there is no proof of the article now, but the news was reportedly leaked by the Guardian.

On the other hand, there were some social media users who thought it was extremely absurd to spread such news. They thought it was pointless to fall for such rumours.

Jeremy’s fans were furious over the fake death news and reacted strongly to it on Twitter.









The Marvel actor is healthy and alive, and the proof of that can be found with just a simple Google search.

Not just that, Jeremy Renner posted two videos soon after the death hoax, reports India Today.