Samuel L. Jackson sounds alarmed as AI 'encroachment' continues

Samuel L. Jackson also shared a tip with future actors to avoid the contract traps

Samuel L. Jackson is not surprised by the worrying rise of artificial intelligence because, as he claimed, he predicted this trend a long time ago.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, the Marvel star shared that he had earlier warned about the tech rise.



"People just started worrying about that? I asked about that a long time ago," as he described his experience of his first time being "scanned" on set.

"The first time I got scanned for George Lucas, I was like, 'What's this for?'"

"George and I are good friends," the Star Wars actor continued. "So we kind of had a laugh about it because I thought he was doing it because he had all those old guys in Episode I, and if something happened to them, he still wanted to put them in the movie".

Later in Marvel Cinematic Universe, the pop icon was more exposed to the scanning process.

"Ever since I've been in the Marvel Universe, every time you change costumes in a Marvel movie, they scan you," the actor added.

"Ever since I did Captain Marvel, and they did the Lola project where they de-aged me and everything else, it's like, 'Well, I guess they can do this anytime they want to do it if they really want to'".

The 74-year-old also shared his line of approach when he tackled vague language in the contract before warning that AI "could be something to worry about" for artists in the future.

"Future actors should do what I always do when I get a contract, and it has the words' in perpetuity' and 'known and unknown' on it: I cross that ** out. It's my way of saying, 'No, I do not approve of this'".

