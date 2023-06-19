Review of Judgments Act: SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging law

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court on Monday reserved its verdict on petitions challenging the Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023 after both sides completed their arguments.
The apex court bench — headed by Chief Justice Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar — heard separate petitions challenging the vires of the law.
The pleas challenging the law were filed by Ghulam Mohiuddin, Zaman Khan Vardak and the Jurists Foundation through its CEO Riaz Hanif Rahi.
More to follow...
