'The Flash' director Andy Muschietti may consider releasing extended four-hour version

The Flash, which is currently playing in cinemas, was initially around four hours long but was later edited down to approximately two hours and 35 minutes for its theatrical debut.

Director Andy Muschietti is satisfied with the version shown in theaters but hasn't ruled out the possibility of sharing the longer four-hour cut of The Flash with fans in the future, he revealed to Vanity Fair.



The extended cut went through several edits, initially reaching up to five hours, as Muschietti and the team experimented with various scenes, special cameos, and surprises.

"You have to face the edit and say, ‘Okay, we need to remove one hour and a half of this movie. How’s it going to happen?’" Muschietti explains.

"At the end of six months, it’s fun. At the beginning, it’s just chaos, and whatever you start doing is wrong, seen in hindsight, because it’s trial and error. You try a lot of things.”

Eventually, they had to make the difficult decision to remove about an hour and a half of footage to ensure the film's pacing and overall quality. While there is interesting material left on the cutting room floor, Muschietti believes that the theatrical cut represents the best version of the movie.

The Flash stars Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, and Sasha Calle in chief roles.