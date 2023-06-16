Amber Heard still ‘recovering’ from traumatic Johnny Depp trial

File Footage

Amber Heard feels like someone who is rejected by the society after losing the highly publicized defamation case against Johnny Depp.

However, the Aquaman star is “living her best life” in Spain with her daughter Oonagh Paige away from the limelight and controversies while still recovering from the trauma.

The insider claimed that the actor felt like “a pariah” after the jury ruled in her ex-husband’s favour following a six-week-long trial.

“The trial was watercooler conversation, and the energy around it was so intense,” the source explained. “[Amber] felt like people were always talking about her and just needed to get away.”

The source went on to say that Heard “has been so much happier” since moving, adding, “She’s still recovering from the trauma of the trial, but it’s been so healthy to get away from all the noise.”

The battle between the exes started after Heard penned an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she referred to herself as a domestic abuse survivor.

After Depp won the defamation battle, the court asked Heard to pay him 15 million in damages, however, after the verdict was announced, they reached a settlement.

Recently, it was revealed that Heard has paid Depp the $1 million dollars she owed him which he will split in five ways among his favourite charities.

Depp’s former lawyer Camille Vasquez also confirmed that Heard has cleared the settlement fee in an interview with People Magazine.

"Ms. Heard did pay Mr. Depp, not the other way around. I want to make that very, very clear," Vasquez said. "The judgment still stands. It will always still stand for the remainder of time.”

She added, “And Mr. Depp will be donating the money that Ms. Heard paid to settle the appeal to a number of charities. Case closed, and we couldn't be happier about it for him in the best possible way.”



