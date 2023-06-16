Cyclone Biparjoy threat largely over, Sindh fishermen can return to their homes: official

A man rests on a boat moored along the Arabian Sea's coast, at the Zero Point in Badin district, Sindh province on June 15, 2023. — AFP

As cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall along the Indian Gujarat coast (Jakhau port) and Pakistan-India border, sparing Sindh's coastline from major damage, the fishermen — who were shifted to safer places — can now return to their homes from today, District Badin's Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Shahnawaz said Friday.

More than 180,000 people were evacuated in India and Pakistan in the last few days as authorities braced for the cyclone, named Biparjoy, to hit coasts in both countries.



Biparjoy, which means 'disaster' or 'calamity' in the Bengali language, made landfall near Jakhau, a port in Gujarat that is close to the border with Pakistan, weather officials said.

Roofs were blown off houses and trees, and electric poles were uprooted in several parts of the Indian state due to squally winds. No casualties were reported.

According to Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) cyclone Biparjoy will further weaken today.



"It is expected to move north-eastward and weaken into a cyclonic storm by morning 16 June and further weaken into a depression by evening 16 June," the NDMA said.



Since the cyclone, as per DC Badin, has largely subsided, the fishermen will return to their villages from today. Meanwhile, rainfall in the district is expected in the next 24 hours.

On the other hand, Sujawal Deputy Commissioner Imtiaz Abro said light rain and winds continued in the district and its surroundings since night. “The threat of a storm has come to an end,” he said.

Residents of areas at threat, who were evacuated and residing in relief camps, will begin returning to their homes from tomorrow, as per the DC.

Abro added that the damage due to strong winds and rain at night is being assessed.

The NDMA said that the cyclone is currently at latitude 23.4°N and longitude 68.5°E and remains at a distance of about 255 kilometres from Karachi, 165 kilometres from Thatta and 125 kilometres from Keti Bandar.



The maximum sustained surface winds, as per the disaster management authority, are between 100 to 120 kilometres per hour with gusts moving at 130 kilometres per hour around the system centre. "Expected maximum wave height in Northeast Arabian sea is around 10 to 15 feet," it added.

Likely Impacts: