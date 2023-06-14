Varun Sharma credits 'Fukrey' character 'Choocha' for opening doors to fame and success

'Fukrey' features Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Manjot Singh

Varun Sharma gave credit for his fame and success to one of his most iconic characters choocha from his debut movie Fukrey.

As the film completed its ten years, Varun shared his experience of working in the film and expressed his gratitude towards his much-acclaimed character.

The Dilwale actor stated: “It’s one of the biggest blessings for me to have debuted with a film like Fukrey and a character like Choocha.”

“The biggest challenge for any actor is to be accepted by the audience, and this film and my character gave me that acceptance among the audience and the film fraternity. So, it will always hold a special place in my heart.”

The 33-year-old actor remarked: “For me, as an actor, the kind of adulation and appreciation Choocha received from the audiences, is nothing short of an achievement. The love that I have today, and everything that I have received in the last 10 years, is because of Fukrey.”

"I’m glad I could showcase my talent in my debut film. So yes, it has given me a lot, and everything I have today is because of Choocha”, added Varun.

Besides sharing his experience, the Chhichhore actor recalled his happiness when he saw his face on the poster of Fukrey, reports Hindustan Times.

“I remember I called up my mother and told her about it and there was a moment of pin drop, following which she gave her blessings. That was the moment when I realised the true meaning of the phrase ‘silence speaks a lot”, revealed Varun.

Varun Sharma, after impressing audience in the previous two part of Fukrey, is now looking forward to the release of the third sequel with Pulkit Samrat and Pankaj Tripathi.