'The Walking Dead: Dead City': Maggie and Negan spinoff series to release on June 18

The Walking Dead: Dead City, is set to release as a spin-off series featuring Maggie and Negan. The show generated significant feedback from the audience since its announcement in 2022.

The official release date for The Walking Dead: Dead City is June 18, 2023, with a new airtime of 9/8c.



As the release date approaches, trailers showcasing their post-apocalyptic journey in New York have created a buzz online. The show, loosely based on characters from Image Comics, marks the fourth spin-off in The Walking Dead franchise.

Created by Eli Jorné, Dead City delves deeper into the complex relationship between Maggie and Negan. While they reached a truce in the main series, there is still lingering resentment, particularly for Maggie, who fears losing her son Hershel.

The show's writers introduce their own twists to keep the story fresh. Additionally, the spin-off amplifies the horror elements of the franchise. Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, in recent interviews, emphasized that their characters are far from being friends in the spin-off. Cohan believes the show could last multiple seasons, depending on audience response.

Alongside Cohan and Morgan, Gaius Charles, Željko Ivanek, and Logan Kim join the cast, portraying characters who will challenge Maggie and Negan. Other supporting cast members include Mahina Napoleon, Jonathan Higginbotham, Michael Anthony, Trey Santiago-Hudson, and Lisa Emery, who has an important connection to Negan.