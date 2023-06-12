'Gadar 2' teaser out now: Sunny Deol returns as Tara Singh

'Gadar 2: The Katha Continues' features Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma

Sunny Deol will be returning as Tara Singh in Gadar 2: The Katha Continues; the makers have finally dropped the first teaser of the movie.

Sunny and Ameesha first appeared together in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001. After 22 years, the duo is returning to carry forward the story in 2023.



Gadar is an action-packed period drama revolving around the character of Tara Singh, played by Sunny.

The teaser of the upcoming sequel shows Tara returning to Pakistan to bring back his son, Charanjeet Singh. The backdrop of the film is set in against the Indo-Pak war in 1971.

The historical film is directed by Anil Sharma, whereas Shaktimaan Talwar has written the script of the movie. Besides Sunny and Ameesha, the movie features Utkarsh Sharma in a key role.



According to India Today, Sunny Deol once spoke about carrying forward the legacy of his most famous film. He said: “Gadar 2 carries forward the legacy of its iconic first part. It’s a blessing to be able to bring back one of India’s most loved family film.”

“At its heart the film would always be an inspiring epic story of love, courage and patriotism. Hope the world welcomes Tara and Sakina again with open arms.”