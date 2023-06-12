Channel notifier: WhatsaApp to roll out new feature

WhatsApp, an instant messaging application, came up with its new feature 'channels' previously and is now working on an addition to the feature named 'channel notifier'.
Through the channel, the application's one-way broadcast private tool available in Singapore and Colombia, users could choose to get important updates from organisations and individuals that matter to them more.
WhatsApp's latest beta update will "allow users to be notified whenever channels are ready for their accounts."
"By tapping the 'Notify me' button, WhatsApp will add you to a waiting list, so you can receive a notification when channels will finally be available for you," WABetaInfo reported.
This feature, as per the update site, is considered very particular as the application had not developed a way to let its users earlier know when a new feature was ready to be used within the app.
"The ability to choose to be notified when channels are available is under development and it will be released to beta testers in a future update of the app," WABetaInfo mentioned in its update.
