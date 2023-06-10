WhatsApp rolls out redesigned sticker, GIF picker

The picture shows a WhatsApp logo. — Unsplash

Meta-owned WhatsApp, the go-to app for millions of people worldwide, has yet another exciting update for its users.

According to WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is releasing a redesigned sticker and GIF picker.

The instant messaging platform has just submitted the new update — named Redesigned GIF and Sticker Picker — through the TestFlight beta Program. The update is available to some beta testers and is rolling out to even more people over the coming weeks.

Screenshot of redesigned sticker picker. — WABetaInfo

Earlier, WaBetaInfo announced a new feature available to some beta testers: a redesigned keyboard.

"With this feature, users can experiment with a better experience while using the keyboard on WhatsApp, thanks to the ability to extend the picker view," the website said, adding that after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS, they discovered that a similar GIF and sticker picker is also available to some beta testers in the iOS app.

The screenshot shared on the WhatsApp update platform shows that the GIF and sticker picker have been redesigned.



With this new feature, it is possible to scroll the picker upwards, allowing users to view more items on the grid.

"In particular, the buttons for accessing the GIF, sticker, and avatar sections have been relocated higher up and redesigned to clearly indicate that they work as tabs," WABetaInfo stated.

Moreover, the search and avatar configuration buttons have also been redesigned, along with improvements made to the avatar section, enhancing the categorisation of the avatar pack for users.

"We think that this feature is very useful, as many users have often experienced issues viewing the complete list of all stickers available in a particular pack.

"In our opinion, the redesigned GIF and sticker picker definitely makes it easier for users to search for GIFs and stickers as it allows them to save time," the Beto Info website wrote.