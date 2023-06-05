Which new feature is WhatsApp rolling out?

Meta-owned WhatsApp continues to bring new updates and features to make the user experience better.
Recently, the instant messaging app announced that it has submitted a new stable update called "Add call link to calendar app" for iOS users.
According to WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that would let users add a call link to the calendar app.
"WhatsApp for iOS 23.10.77 is marked as a compatible update, but some users may be able to get the same feature by installing the previous 23.10.76 build," the WhatsApp watcher said.
Even though the feature has been officially announced, it will be available to some users in the coming weeks.
This feature will work as a reminder for users in case they forget that have generated a link for a WhatsApp call. Once users create a call link, they can click on "Add to Calendar" to add the link.
You can find this option within the same section where the call link is created from the calls tab. The call link will be added to the calendar app soon after this option is selected.
The new feature is available for iOS users who install the latest update of the app.
Other than the call link feature, the official changelog also mentioned the companion mode and the ability to automatically play GIFs.
