Ryan Gosling gives shut-up call to Ken critics

Barbie's Ryan Gosling was under fire from some over his apparent age-gap to play the character of Ken.

Now, the actor has a response for them.

During an interview with GQ, the 42-year-old dismissed the critics, saying, "I would say, you know, if people don't want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with," pointing to Gerwig's decision to cast several actors as different versions of the titular character in the movie, including Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, John Cena, and more.

"It is funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?" the Oscar nominee continued. "And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing. But suddenly, it's like, 'No, we've cared about Ken this whole time.' No, you didn't. You never did.

"You never cared. Barbie never ** with Ken. That's the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told," the La La Land star added.

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie was all praise of Gosling's portrayal of Ken in the movie.

During an interview with Vogue, the blonde actor said the 42-year-old performance in the film was "the greatest version of Ryan Gosling ever put on screen."

However, despite laurels, the charming star previously aired his reluctance to opt for the role.

"Ken wasn't really on my bucket list. But in fairness, I don't have a bucket list. So I thought I'd give it a shot".