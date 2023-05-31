'Matrix' star Hugo Weaving is unrecognisable in rare London outing: SEE

Photo: The Daily Mail/Phantom_Pap

Hugo Weaving, the actor famous for his memorable performances in blockbuster films like The Lord of the Rings and The Matrix, was spotted walking alongside his wife in the streets of London, showcasing a remarkable transformation in his appearance.



Unlike his clean-shaven, buzz-cut look as the antagonist character in The Matrix, the 63-year-old now dons a bushy beard and gray hair.

Hugo and his wife, Katrina Greenwood, were spotted exploring Soho, maintaining a low-key presence.

The couple has been married since 1984 and has two children together named Harry and Holly. Hugo gained recognition in Hollywood after his breakthrough performance in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in 2001. He continued to appear in the subsequent films of the fantasy adventure series.

Following his success in The Lord of the Rings, Hugo made his debut as Agent Smith in The Matrix Reloaded, reprising the role in The Matrix Revolutions.

He has also made appearances in various Transformers films, Captain America: The First Avenger, Happy Feet Two, and The Hobbit. Additionally, he starred in The Visit and served on the board for the Adelaide Film Festival last year.

In 2020, Hugo expressed his intention to reprise his role as Agent Smith in The Matrix 4, which was released the following year. However, due to scheduling conflicts, he couldn't finalize his involvement in the project.

Despite initial hesitation about revisiting The Matrix after already appearing in three films, Hugo was captivated by the script and accepted the offer through his agent.

"Lana [Wachowski] was very keen for me to be a part of [The Matrix 4]. I really wanted to because I’m very, very fond of all of them," he shared. Hugo further explained that negotiations and coordinating dates were underway while he was also engaged in a play at the time. Eventually, due to the complexity of scheduling, he was unable to participate in the film.