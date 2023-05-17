Chris Pratt irks fans from Mother Day's post

Chris Pratt is facing fans' fury after he omitted ex-wife, Anna Faris, from his Mother's Day post.

The 43-year-old star posted on Instagram, tributing his mother, Kathy, mother-in-law, Maria Shriver, and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger on the special day.

"Happy Mother's Day to all of the mothers out there," Pratt captioned the post.

"Especially grateful today for Katherine. You're a wonderful partner. You've provided me such a blessed life. Our two daughters are so lucky to have you and you're the best step mama to Jack."

"And to my mom, Kathy, you raised us with such love and light and laughter— so grateful for you today and always. And to Maria, the best Mama G, I'm lucky to have you as a mother-in-law. And to all of the other moms in my life, I'm so grateful for all you do- thank you so much. Hope you feel celebrated today," the Guardians of the Galaxy star said.

However, fans fumed at the Jurassic World star's seemingly deliberate exclusion of his eldest son, Jack's mom, from the post.

"How about your ex wife? She is still the mother to your child with her," one user slammed the actor.



"I literally wished my exs wife a happy mother's day today. Like why wouldn't you if you have kids in a blended family? Everyone saying I wouldn't wish my ex a happy ___ yall are toxic asf," another angered.