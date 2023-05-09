Will Poulter thinks he’s not 'conventionally attractive'

Will Poulter discusses body image and bulking up to play a Marvel superhero

Will Poulter recently spoke with GQ Hype about his experience with his own body image and transforming his physique to portray Marvel superhero Adam Warlock in the upcoming film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The actor shared that he underwent a challenging process of bulking up to prepare for the role for his Marvel Universe debut.

In his interview, the Midsommar actor discussed the demanding process of adding muscle to his physique and also mentioned that he accepts himself as “not conventionally attractive”.

“All I know is I worked as hard as I could, safely and naturally, to conceivably pass as a superhero,” he said.

“I can't be an advocate for mental health and simultaneously be promoting anything other than responsible and natural bodybuilding.”

Will continued saying that he finds it weird when people debate his physical appearance and added, “I am very comfortable and secure in the knowledge that I'm not conventionally attractive as I've always had remarks about looking unusual”

“I think it just speaks to a wider issue, of: why are we discussing or spending so much time discussing people's physical appearance?”

The actor further expressed gratitude for his gym trainer who advised him to take up exercise to feel better mentally. The Narnia actor has now been going to the gym for more than 10 years and proclaimed it the reason his mental health improved.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 was released on May 3 to much critical acclaim and was even deemed the best superhero movie by fans.