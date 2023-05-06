Onus on India to create environment for bilateral talks: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks to BBC on May 5, 2023. Screengrab of a Youtube video.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has emphasised that India must take the necessary steps to create a conducive environment for negotiations between the two countries.

Speaking to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on the sidelines of a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Indian state of Goa, the foreign minister said that Pakistan's position remains unchanged regarding the serious actions taken by India in August 2019, which need to be revised before any meaningful and bilateral interaction can take place.

"Until India revises the 2019 steps, the meaningful and bilateral interacion is difficult," he noted.

The visit by Bilawal to India is the first by any Pakistani foreign minister to Delhi in over a decade and has garnered a lot of media attention in both countries. The two nuclear-capable countries have fought three wars, share frosty relations, and have downgraded their diplomatic ties.



The onus is on India to create a conducive environment for talks, said the foreign minister, adding that India's decision to end the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 undermined the environment for holding talks between the neighbours.



Replying to a question about his in-person attendance at the SCO conference in India, Bhutto said that Pakistan regards the forum with great importance. He clarified that while other events within the SCO may not be as official as the Council of Foreign Ministers and Heads of States meetings, his in-person attendance sends a clear message about Pakistan's commitment to the forum.

Bhutto stressed the importance of the foreign minister of Pakistan representing the country at this forum and putting forward the country's position on key issues. He highlighted that Pakistan's stance on Kashmir and bilateral relations with India remains unchanged.

Bhutto underscored the need for India to take concrete steps towards improving bilateral relations and creating an environment that is conducive to meaningful negotiations.