Lunar eclipse update: When will it start?

The first penumbral lunar eclipse of the year 2023 will be witnessed in some parts of the globe tonight (May 4). The phenomenon is likely to offer a breathtaking sight to the world.

"There will be an occurrence of penumbral lunar eclipse on the night of 05th-06th May, 2023," the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a statement released today.

Lunar eclipses occur when Earth is positioned between the sun and the moon and casts a shadow across the surface of the moon. They can only occur during a full moon and make for an interesting skywatching target.

The Met Office confirmed that the phenomenon is going to take place today and will be visible in different parts of the world including Pakistan.

A brief statement by the PMD said that the eclipse will start at 8:14pm and end at 12:32am.

The different phases of solar eclipse will occur at:

Penumbral Eclipse begins at 8:14pm PST on May 5

Greatest Eclipse will occur at 22:23pm PST on May 5

Penumbral Eclipse ends at 12:32am PST on May 6

As per the PMD, apart from Pakistan, it will be visible from South/East Europe, much of Asia, Australia, Africa, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica.

A report published on Space.com stated that the second partial lunar eclipse will occur on October 28. It will be visible across parts of Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

The last total lunar eclipse that occurred on November 8, 2022, thrilled skywatchers worldwide.

The report said that the next total lunar eclipse — also known as a blood moon lunar eclipse — won't happen until March 13-14, 2025.

It should be noted that there are three types of lunar eclipses depending on how the Sun, Earth and moon are aligned at the time of the event.