Jiah Khan's Mother Rabia Khan Speaks Out About Ongoing Fight for Justice

Jiah Khan's Mother, Rabia Khan, Continues Fight for Justice and Uncertain About Outcome of Her Truth

Rabia Khan, the mother of late Bollywood actress Jiah Khan, recently spoke out about her ongoing fight for justice for her daughter. Jiah Khan died by suicide in 2013, and her mother has been fighting to prove that her death was not a suicide, but a murder.

In a recent interview, Rabia Khan shared that the fight for justice has been a long and difficult one, and that she is unsure of what the outcome will be. She also spoke about the challenges she has faced in trying to get justice, including dealing with a lack of support from some in the film industry and the legal system.

Despite the challenges, Rabia Khan remains determined to fight for justice for her daughter. She has been pushing for a fresh investigation into Jiah Khan's death, and has been vocal about her belief that there is more to the story than what has been reported.

Rabia Khan has also been working to raise awareness about mental health issues and suicide prevention, in memory of her daughter. She hopes that her fight for justice will not only bring closure for her family, but also help to bring about positive change in the industry and society as a whole.