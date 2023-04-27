Keke Palmer weighs in on own journey with motherhood: ‘Don’t wanna do nothing’

Keke Palmer highlights what its been like for her to raise a child, amid recovery and social media overstimulation.



The star weighed in on everything while interviewing for People magazine.

She started everything off by admitting, "I didn't want to do nothing. I didn't want to talk to nobody. Then I was like, 'I need to talk to somebody. I need to do something.' Then I was like, 'Now I want to get active.' It changes, so go at your own pace.”

She even went as far as to urge fans to “keep it real” always and not to “get caught in the hype of it all.”

“Anytime you see a celebrity doing a snap back or whatever like that, it's part of the damn gig,” she admitted.

“A part of our jobs is to look good and to look the part. So don't think it's this thing where it's like, 'We doing it because we got it like that.' No, the job is on the line. If we want the checks to get signed, we got to be what we got to be.”

By now, “I've gone on my own personal journey with how I feel about my physical appearance. And I think the main thing I've learned through my experience is to do what makes me feel happy. If I feel like I need to hold it back and I need to do a little bit more work, or [if] I want to feel better about myself, I just do it.”

But similarly, “Other times I'm like, 'Yo, pull up in the drive-through. I want the number five, large.' You know what I mean? I do what I feel when I need to, because sometimes taking it easy, that is what you need.”



