CJP Umar Ata Bandial-led bench de-listed

A collage of members of CJP Umar Ata Bandial (Centre)-led bench. — SC/IHC websites/File

A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has been de-listed, the apex court's registrar said on Wednesday.

An official notification was issued in this regard, however, the reason for de-listing the bench had not been stated. The CJP-led three-member bench also included Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Athar Minallah.



As many as 12 cases were scheduled for hearing by the bench.



Sources said that the bench has been de-listed due to the ill health of CJP Bandial. They said that the top judge was having fever, flu and body pain, but he will hear the cases once he recovers.

Supreme Court's spokesperson said that bench no. 1, led by the CJP had been de-listed due to his unavailability.

Meanwhile, the cause list of the cases scheduled for hearing by bench no. 2, comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Shahid Waheed, was also cancelled.

After the development, a new bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Aminuddin Khan was formed to hear all the cases of bench no. 2.

Meanwhile, the apex court's registrar office also issued the list of cases scheduled for hearing by bench no 2.