King Charles told Prince Harry he was 'looking old' after return from war

Prince Harry talks about a loved-up welcome he received from King Charles over return from Afghanistan.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he was kissed by his father over his achievements during the war.
He pens: “I walked out of the room, straight into Willy and Pa. I think Willy hugged me. I think I gave Pa a kiss on each cheek. He might also have…squeezed my shoulder?”
Harry adds: “It would’ve appeared, to anyone at a distance, a normal family greeting and interaction, but for us it was a flamboyant, unprecedented demonstration of physical affection. Then they both stared at me, wide-eyed. I looked exhausted. Haunted. You look older, Pa said. I am.”
