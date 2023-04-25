 
Tuesday April 25, 2023
Romeo Beckham hints engagement on night out with girlfriend Mia

Romeo Beckham and Mia have been together for four years

By Web Desk
April 25, 2023
Romeo Beckham and Mia are sending fans into a tizzy with their latest appearance.

The couple has stirred rumours of an engagement this week with the latter spotting a new bling on her finger.

The 20-year-olds enjoyed a night out with their friends at Soho House in White City over the weekend. For the night out, the budding model was spotted in a green Adidas jacket with a pair of denim jeans.

Romeo and Mia began dating each other in September 2019. The couple made their relationship Instagram official the same year in September 