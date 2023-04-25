Romeo Beckham hints engagement on night out with girlfriend Mia

Romeo Beckham and Mia are sending fans into a tizzy with their latest appearance.
The couple has stirred rumours of an engagement this week with the latter spotting a new bling on her finger.
The 20-year-olds enjoyed a night out with their friends at Soho House in White City over the weekend. For the night out, the budding model was spotted in a green Adidas jacket with a pair of denim jeans.
Romeo and Mia began dating each other in September 2019. The couple made their relationship Instagram official the same year in September
Jennifer Grey on what made her reject guest role on Friends series in a latest interview
Ana de Armas’s response about replacing Gal Gadot in new Wonder Woman
Alia Bhatt calls her husband and daughter my world on social media
Ed Sheeran has been accused of copying Marvin Gaye’s song for Thinking Out Loud track
Lesley Manville shares her views on showing gory scenes in movies and TV shows
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been dating since 2017