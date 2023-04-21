Irina Shayk speaks up about how motherhood has changed her outlook on life

Irina Shayk elaborates on how she has gained more confidence after becoming a mother to daughter with her ex-Bradley Cooper.
Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar for May issue, Shayk explained how motherhood changed her outlook on life.
“Motherhood definitely shined a light on me, [like] ‘Oh, you’re a mother, you’re busy, but you still have time for yourself and you don’t have to change who you are’,” said the 38-year-old.
The supermodel continued, “Sometimes I wake up and I feel cute and I think, ‘Oh, should I put these pictures out on social media?’”
“One voice says, ‘Oh, but people will say, ‘You’re a mother’. And I’m like,’But what does it mean?’” stated the supermodel.
Shayk, who is a mom of six-year-old, remembered her grandmother’s advice to “be herself”.
“You’re a mother, but it doesn’t mean you cannot go outside in a tiny little skirt or put a sexy picture up,” remarked the model.
Shayk pointed out, “My daughter is a big part of why I started to love myself even more. She’ll say, ‘I love Daddy so much, I love Mama so much, I love Nana, I love Babulya’ who is my mom. Then she goes, ‘And I really love myself’.”
“And I’m looking at my daughter and I’m like, ‘Wow, I wasn’t like that at six years old’,” she confessed.
In the end, Shayk added, “Most important is teaching our daughter bigger values than being pretty on the outside.”
Amitabh Bachchan is currenlty working on 'Project K' with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas
After clips of her performance went viral on social media, Lizzo retweeted one of them
Fans of BTS soon called out the incorrect information and also said it was far too vague
The rapper officially began his mandatory military service on April 18th in the city Wonju
Additionally, he has released the gritty music video for his title track 'Haegeum'
Zack Snyder said ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Squid Game’ movies would never get made