Friday April 21, 2023
By Web Desk
April 21, 2023
Irina Shayk speaks up about how motherhood has changed her outlook on life

Irina Shayk elaborates on how she has gained more confidence after becoming a mother to daughter with her ex-Bradley Cooper.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar for May issue, Shayk explained how motherhood changed her outlook on life.

“Motherhood definitely shined a light on me, [like] ‘Oh, you’re a mother, you’re busy, but you still have time for yourself and you don’t have to change who you are’,” said the 38-year-old.

The supermodel continued, “Sometimes I wake up and I feel cute and I think, ‘Oh, should I put these pictures out on social media?’”

“One voice says, ‘Oh, but people will say, ‘You’re a mother’. And I’m like,’But what does it mean?’” stated the supermodel.

Shayk, who is a mom of six-year-old, remembered her grandmother’s advice to “be herself”.

“You’re a mother, but it doesn’t mean you cannot go outside in a tiny little skirt or put a sexy picture up,” remarked the model.

Shayk pointed out, “My daughter is a big part of why I started to love myself even more. She’ll say, ‘I love Daddy so much, I love Mama so much, I love Nana, I love Babulya’ who is my mom. Then she goes, ‘And I really love myself’.”

“And I’m looking at my daughter and I’m like, ‘Wow, I wasn’t like that at six years old’,” she confessed.

In the end, Shayk added, “Most important is teaching our daughter bigger values than being pretty on the outside.”