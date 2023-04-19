Ailing Noor Jehan's condition deteriorates at Karachi Zoo

African elephant Noor Jehan, 17, who is unwell, rests on a sand pile, at a zoo in Karachi in this undated photo. — Four Paws/File

The condition of the 17-year-old ailing elephant, Noor Jehan — one of the captive animals at Karachi Zoo — has seen no improvement as her health continues to deteriorate despite all-out efforts and medical treatment.



The zoo administration has banned the entry of non-technical staff including the media into the facility. Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman imposed a ban till the elephant's condition improves on the instructions provided by Four Paws.

The zoo gets crowded due to the non-technical staff which creates difficulty in working and the ailing mammal also gets distressed, the administration said citing Four Paws.

The issue of Noor Jehan came to light earlier this month due to her severely deteriorating health. As per experts, the female tusker is suffering from a huge hematoma, or pool of clotted blood, inside her abdomen in addition to intestinal issues. She has developed several medical conditions due to months of inadequate care and treatment at Karachi Zoo.

The mammal underwent a successful surgery earlier this month but couldn't recover properly and fell into a concrete pond which further worsened her condition. After the fall, the international animal welfare organisation — which has been treating the ailing tusker virtually — was requested to visit Pakistan again to assist with the treatment.

Moreover, Karachi Administrator Rahman has also formed a nine-member committee for taking care of Noor Jehan of Karachi Zoo.

The members of the committee will submit their suggestions and recommendations regarding the well-being and welfare of the elephant to the administrator for the animal's treatment.

'Noor Jehan’s health is still not improving': Four Paws

Meanwhile, Four Paws shared the latest update on the female tusker's health and medical condition.

The animal welfare organisation regretted that "Noor Jehan’s health is still not improving", but assured of continuing to work with the on-site team in order to do everything possible to ease its suffering.

"It is an incredibly difficult situation as the elephants don’t belong to FOUR PAWS, and although it is distressing, we need the invitation to be able to provide further help," Four Paws said.

It expressed gratitude towards everyone who showed support and concern for the ailing elephant, as well as to the on-site team and volunteers working to ease Noor Jehan's pain.

Besides assisting in the treatment of the ailing elephant, the animal welfare organisation has also urged the authorities to transfer Madhubala, another healthy female elephant who is captive at Karachi Zoo alongside Noor Jehan, to "prevent another tragedy due to lack of proper care".