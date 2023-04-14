Elephant Noor Jehan's condition worsens as she falls into pond

Seventeen-year-old ailing elephant Noor Jehan recently had an unfortunate incident and fell into a concrete pond after which her condition further worsened.



Karachi Zoo director Kanwar Ayub on Friday said that the incident happened on Thursday after which the elephant had to be pulled out of the pond with the help of a crane.

According to the director, Noor Jehan is facing difficulty in getting up due to pain in her hind legs. He added that the elephant is being treated as per the instructions given by foreign doctors.



As per the reports by JFK Animal and Rescue Shelter, Noor Jehan is "badly injured and lifeless" as the recommendations given by Four Paws for her comfort and diet were not followed.

A team of veterinarians and wildlife experts from the global animal welfare organisation Four Paws examined Noor Jehan on April 5, who was in poor health at Karachi Zoo.



In a statement after the examination, the organisation said that as planned, the team, together with the support of the caretakers from the zoo, fixated and stabilised Noor Jehan with ropes carried by a crane.

During the examination, the experts identified an internal hematoma and a damaged pelvic floor as the main sources of her pain and physical distress. They provided immediate pain relief treatments and further recommendations for Noor Jehan’s rehabilitation.

Noor Jehan’s suffering began with limping and deteriorated quickly to a worrying condition that left her partially paralysed.

Following outrage from civil society, Noor Jehan’s deteriorating condition came into the foreground. Eventually, experts from Four Paws were called by the zoo officials as the treatment and special equipment needed to treat Noor Jehan were not available in Pakistan.

The medical procedures to determine Noor Jehan’s condition and further treatment included an ultrasound examination and additional laboratory tests.

To provide immediate relief for the suffering elephant, the team applied medications, vitamins, painkillers, and hydrotherapy, after identifying the cause of her serious condition.