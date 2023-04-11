Elephant Noor Jehan showing signs of improvement, says commissioner

Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman has announced that the ailing 17-year-old elephant, Noor Jehan, at the Karachi Zoo is showing signs of improvement.

According to a statement issued on Monday, Rahman said the instructions of the experts from international welfare organisation Four Paws were being fully implemented for the treatment of the elephant, and it was hoped that the treatment and other measures prescribed for her recovery would yield good results.

During his visit to the zoo, the administrator inspected the ongoing treatment and inquired about the changes being made in the enclosure of the elephant in light of the Four Paws team’s instructions. He also directed the staff of the zoo to keep the experts of Four Paws continuously informed about the treatment and current condition of Noor Jehan through video- conferencing so that treatment and rehabilitation could continue according to the latest instructions.

The administrator expressed his satisfaction with the treatment of the elephant by foreign experts and the progress made in this regard. He reiterated that animal welfare was a top priority, and all possible measures were being taken for the care of zoo animals and birds. The zoo doctor and other staff had been instructed to provide whatever was needed for the treatment of the elephant so that it could be managed immediately.