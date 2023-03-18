Global organisation approached for treatment of elephant at zoo

Four Paws, an international animal rights organisation, has been approached for the treatment of Karachi Zoological Garden’s elephant named Noor Jehan that has been suffering from some disease.
While the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) staff maintain that the elephant has foot swelling, some reports on social media claim that the animal had suffered a stroke which paralysed her one foot.
KMC Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain visited the Karachi Zoo on the instructions of the administrator, Dr Syed Saifur Rahman, on Friday and asked the zoo staff about the health of Noor Jehan.
Last year veterinarians from Four Paws had performed successful dental surgeries on 17-year old Noor Jehan and another 16-year-old elephant Madhubala being kept at the Karachi Zoo. However, Noor Jehan fell ill this year again.
It took five hours and 40 minutes to perform the dental surgeries and the veterinarians said both the animals did well post-surgery. Hussain said that now a foot of Noor Jehan had swollen up. He added that help had been sought from Four Paws for her treatment and medicines had also been ordered from abroad.
